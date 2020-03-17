IDEX Membership Price Tops $69.46 on Top Exchanges (IDXM)

IDEX Membership (CURRENCY:IDXM) traded 19.4% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on March 17th. One IDEX Membership token can currently be purchased for about $69.46 or 0.01312900 BTC on exchanges. IDEX Membership has a total market cap of $138,914.02 and approximately $69.00 worth of IDEX Membership was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, IDEX Membership has traded 43% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.99 or 0.00056557 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0352 or 0.00000665 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.59 or 0.00067803 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $217.01 or 0.04102041 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.08 or 0.00039394 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00006485 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00018506 BTC.

Baer Chain (BRC) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00012626 BTC.

Sai (DAI) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011869 BTC.

IDEX Membership Profile

IDEX Membership (IDXM) is a token. It launched on January 18th, 2018. IDEX Membership’s total supply is 2,000 tokens. The official website for IDEX Membership is auroradao.com/tokensale. IDEX Membership’s official Twitter account is @Aurora_dao.

IDEX Membership Token Trading

IDEX Membership can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as IDEX Membership directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire IDEX Membership should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase IDEX Membership using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

