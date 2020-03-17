IDEX Price Down 51.2% Over Last Week (IDEX)

IDEX (CURRENCY:IDEX) traded 5.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on March 17th. One IDEX token can now be bought for $0.0099 or 0.00000188 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. IDEX has a total market cap of $4.84 million and $2,396.00 worth of IDEX was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, IDEX has traded down 51.2% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get IDEX alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00002748 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00018501 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 406.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $117.26 or 0.02222885 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $10.22 or 0.00193721 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0366 or 0.00000694 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.85 or 0.00035090 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.93 or 0.00036620 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0099 or 0.00000188 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

About IDEX

IDEX launched on January 18th, 2018. IDEX’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 489,241,471 tokens. IDEX’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for IDEX is idex.market. The Reddit community for IDEX is /r/idex and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for IDEX is medium.com/idex.

IDEX Token Trading

IDEX can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as IDEX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade IDEX should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase IDEX using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for IDEX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for IDEX and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.