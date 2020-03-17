IHS Markit (INFO) Set to Announce Earnings on Tuesday

IHS Markit (NYSE:INFO) will be posting its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, March 24th. Analysts expect IHS Markit to post earnings of $0.52 per share for the quarter. IHS Markit has set its FY 2020

Pre-Market guidance at 2.82-2.88 EPS and its FY20 guidance at $2.82-2.88 EPS.Individual that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

IHS Markit (NYSE:INFO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 14th. The business services provider reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.12 billion. IHS Markit had a net margin of 11.39% and a return on equity of 10.95%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.57 EPS. On average, analysts expect IHS Markit to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get IHS Markit alerts:

Shares of NYSE INFO opened at $51.21 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $74.79 and its 200-day moving average price is $72.27. IHS Markit has a 52-week low of $49.00 and a 52-week high of $81.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The company has a market cap of $22.48 billion, a PE ratio of 41.30, a PEG ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.87.

In other IHS Markit news, CEO Lance Darrell Gordon Uggla sold 232,052 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.09, for a total transaction of $18,817,096.68. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,615,233 shares in the company, valued at approximately $130,979,243.97. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Adam Jason Kansler sold 26,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.01, for a total transaction of $2,154,866.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 134,214 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,872,676.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,801,216 shares of company stock worth $141,958,771. 0.75% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets cut shares of IHS Markit from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $83.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $85.00 price objective on shares of IHS Markit in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Argus upgraded shares of IHS Markit from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. SunTrust Banks increased their price objective on shares of IHS Markit to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of IHS Markit from $63.00 to $60.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $76.67.

About IHS Markit

IHS Markit Ltd. provides critical information, analytics, and solutions for various industries and markets that drive economies worldwide. The company's information, analytics, and solutions enhance operational efficiency and offer deep insights for customers in business, finance, and government.

See Also: Why are percentage gainers important?

Receive News & Ratings for IHS Markit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IHS Markit and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.