ILCoin (ILC) Trading 13.6% Lower Over Last Week

ILCoin (CURRENCY:ILC) traded up 0.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on March 17th. In the last week, ILCoin has traded down 13.6% against the U.S. dollar. One ILCoin coin can now be purchased for about $0.0308 or 0.00000587 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Trade Satoshi, Crex24, FreiExchange and C-CEX. ILCoin has a market capitalization of $13.04 million and approximately $195,595.00 worth of ILCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Storeum (STO) traded up 337.6% against the dollar and now trades at $34.71 or 0.00661888 BTC.

STASIS EURS (EURS) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00010638 BTC.

OTOCASH (OTO) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00006148 BTC.

BlockStamp (BST) traded down 13.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00004329 BTC.

LHT (LHT) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0755 or 0.00001440 BTC.

Titan Coin (TTN) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000034 BTC.

VNDC (VNDC) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Ubricoin (UBN) traded 2,429.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000009 BTC.

USDX (USDX) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00003553 BTC.

DEEX (DEEX) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0079 or 0.00000150 BTC.

ILCoin Coin Profile

ILCoin (CRYPTO:ILC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

SHA-256

hashing algorithm. It was first traded on December 12th, 2016. ILCoin’s total supply is 1,377,633,907 coins and its circulating supply is 423,937,487 coins. ILCoin’s official Twitter account is @RealILCoinDTeam and its Facebook page is accessible here. ILCoin’s official website is ilcoincrypto.com.

ILCoin Coin Trading

ILCoin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange, Trade Satoshi, FreiExchange, Crex24, C-CEX, IDAX and Graviex. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ILCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ILCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ILCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

