Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW) PT Lowered to $154.00

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW) had its price target cut by equities research analysts at Morgan Stanley from $156.00 to $154.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage presently has an “underweight” rating on the industrial products company’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 1.14% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on ITW. Wells Fargo & Co cut their price target on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $200.00 to $195.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “market perform” rating and set a $165.00 price target on shares of Illinois Tool Works in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Cfra upped their price target on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $146.00 to $157.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. Deutsche Bank boosted their price objective on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $142.00 to $164.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $168.00 to $176.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Illinois Tool Works currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $159.29.

Shares of Illinois Tool Works stock traded up $3.04 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $152.26. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 24,295 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,960,192. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $175.92 and a 200-day moving average price of $169.76. Illinois Tool Works has a one year low of $136.92 and a one year high of $190.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.56, a current ratio of 2.90 and a quick ratio of 2.36. The stock has a market cap of $49.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.61, a P/E/G ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 1.16.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW) last posted its earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The industrial products company reported $1.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.85 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $3.47 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.47 billion. Illinois Tool Works had a net margin of 17.87% and a return on equity of 81.83%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.83 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Illinois Tool Works will post 7.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Greenleaf Trust lifted its holdings in Illinois Tool Works by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 4,916 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $883,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Fiera Capital Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 1,342 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $241,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares during the period. Sage Capital Advisors llc lifted its holdings in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Sage Capital Advisors llc now owns 2,195 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $394,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 6.7% during the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,131 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $203,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the period. Finally, BSW Wealth Partners lifted its holdings in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. BSW Wealth Partners now owns 1,668 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $300,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares during the period. 80.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment worldwide. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment offers plastic and metal components, fasteners, and assemblies for automobiles, light trucks, and other industrial uses.

