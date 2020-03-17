ImageCoin (IMG) Trading 55.1% Lower Over Last 7 Days

ImageCoin (CURRENCY:IMG) traded up 15% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on March 17th. One ImageCoin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0369 or 0.00000701 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Hotbit and Crex24. ImageCoin has a market cap of $665,658.33 and $657,048.00 worth of ImageCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, ImageCoin has traded 55.1% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Axe (AXE) traded 7.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00004998 BTC.

Purex (PUREX) traded 9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0804 or 0.00001277 BTC.

1X2 COIN (1X2) traded up 13.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0796 or 0.00001514 BTC.

United Crypto Community (UCOM) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0863 or 0.00001350 BTC.

HUZU (HUZU) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0407 or 0.00000352 BTC.

Bank Coin (BANK) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0064 or 0.00000121 BTC.

AceD (ACED) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000048 BTC.

Netrum (NTR) traded up 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0107 or 0.00000204 BTC.

SteepCoin (STEEP) traded 17.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000002 BTC.

SmartFox (FOX) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

About ImageCoin

ImageCoin is a coin. ImageCoin’s total supply is 19,047,791 coins and its circulating supply is 18,047,793 coins. The official website for ImageCoin is imagecoin.imagehosty.com. ImageCoin’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling ImageCoin

ImageCoin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Crex24 and Hotbit. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ImageCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ImageCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ImageCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

