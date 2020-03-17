Imax (NYSE:IMAX) Cut to Neutral at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Imax (NYSE:IMAX) was downgraded by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Marketbeat reports. They presently have a $15.00 price objective on the stock, down from their previous price objective of $22.00. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target suggests a potential upside of 109.50% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on the company. Benchmark dropped their price objective on Imax from $28.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Canaccord Genuity upgraded shares of Imax to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Barrington Research lowered their price objective on shares of Imax from $24.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 24th. MKM Partners decreased their target price on shares of Imax to and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, Wedbush raised their target price on shares of Imax from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Imax has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.11.

NYSE:IMAX traded down $1.99 on Tuesday, reaching $7.16. The stock had a trading volume of 2,368,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,000,232. The company has a market cap of $438.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.42, a P/E/G ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 0.95. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $15.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.89. Imax has a 12-month low of $7.06 and a 12-month high of $25.75.

Imax (NYSE:IMAX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $124.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $116.40 million. Imax had a return on equity of 7.66% and a net margin of 11.85%. The firm’s revenue was up 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.26 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Imax will post 0.51 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO Patrick Mcclymont sold 14,206 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.18, for a total transaction of $201,441.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 18,471 shares in the company, valued at approximately $261,918.78. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Robert D. Lister sold 21,626 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.18, for a total value of $306,656.68. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 39,366 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $558,209.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 38,744 shares of company stock worth $549,390. Corporate insiders own 20.20% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IMAX. Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Imax during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new stake in Imax during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Imax during the fourth quarter valued at about $58,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new stake in Imax during the fourth quarter valued at about $75,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in Imax during the third quarter valued at about $99,000. Institutional investors own 80.07% of the company’s stock.

IMAX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment technology company that specializes in motion picture technologies and presentations worldwide. It offers cinematic solution comprising proprietary software, theater architecture, and equipment. The company engages in Digital Re-Mastering (DMR) of films into the IMAX format for exhibition in the IMAX theater network; the provision of IMAX premium theater systems to exhibitor customers through sales, long-term leases, and joint revenue sharing arrangements; the distribution of documentary films; the provision of production technical support and film post-production services; the ownership and operation of IMAX theaters; and the provision of camera and other miscellaneous items rental services.

