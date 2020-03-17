Imax (NYSE:IMAX) Downgraded by Benchmark to “Hold”

Imax (NYSE:IMAX) was downgraded by analysts at Benchmark from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

IMAX has been the topic of several other reports. MKM Partners dropped their price target on Imax to and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Wedbush upped their price target on Imax from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Imax from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $22.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Barrington Research dropped their price target on Imax from $24.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 24th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Imax from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Imax currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.11.

Shares of Imax stock opened at $9.15 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $15.93 and its 200-day moving average is $19.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $681.13 million, a PE ratio of 12.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 0.95. Imax has a 12-month low of $8.91 and a 12-month high of $25.75.

Imax (NYSE:IMAX) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $124.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $116.40 million. Imax had a return on equity of 7.66% and a net margin of 11.85%. Imax’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.26 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Imax will post 0.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Imax news, VP Robert D. Lister sold 21,626 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.18, for a total value of $306,656.68. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 39,366 shares in the company, valued at approximately $558,209.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Patrick Mcclymont sold 14,206 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.18, for a total value of $201,441.08. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 18,471 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $261,918.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 38,744 shares of company stock valued at $549,390 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 20.20% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of IMAX. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Imax in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new position in shares of Imax in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Imax in the 4th quarter worth approximately $58,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new position in shares of Imax in the 4th quarter worth approximately $75,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Imax in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $99,000. 80.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Imax Company Profile

IMAX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment technology company that specializes in motion picture technologies and presentations worldwide. It offers cinematic solution comprising proprietary software, theater architecture, and equipment. The company engages in Digital Re-Mastering (DMR) of films into the IMAX format for exhibition in the IMAX theater network; the provision of IMAX premium theater systems to exhibitor customers through sales, long-term leases, and joint revenue sharing arrangements; the distribution of documentary films; the provision of production technical support and film post-production services; the ownership and operation of IMAX theaters; and the provision of camera and other miscellaneous items rental services.

