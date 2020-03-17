Imperial Capital Lowers Discovery Communications (NASDAQ:DISCA) Price Target to $32.00

Discovery Communications (NASDAQ:DISCA) had its price target dropped by analysts at Imperial Capital from $34.00 to $32.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Imperial Capital’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 48.77% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Cfra lowered their price objective on shares of Discovery Communications from $35.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 28th. MKM Partners lowered their price objective on shares of Discovery Communications from to in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “hold” rating and set a $27.00 price objective (down from $33.00) on shares of Discovery Communications in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Wells Fargo & Co lowered their price target on shares of Discovery Communications from $39.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 2nd. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Discovery Communications from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $32.00.

Get Discovery Communications alerts:

Shares of DISCA stock traded up $0.88 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $21.51. The company had a trading volume of 6,560,974 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,267,376. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 1.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.27 and a beta of 1.52. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $27.72 and its 200 day moving average price is $29.32. Discovery Communications has a one year low of $19.29 and a one year high of $33.65.

Discovery Communications (NASDAQ:DISCA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $2.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.87 billion. Discovery Communications had a return on equity of 24.05% and a net margin of 18.57%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.82 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Discovery Communications will post 3.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Discovery Communications news, Director Advance Long-Term Management T sold 9,500,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.08, for a total transaction of $285,760,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director J David Wargo sold 200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.27, for a total transaction of $3,854,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 32,227 shares in the company, valued at approximately $621,014.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 4.43% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DISCA. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Discovery Communications by 92.8% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 199,431 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,390,000 after purchasing an additional 96,008 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in Discovery Communications by 223.6% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 6,591 shares of the company’s stock valued at $176,000 after acquiring an additional 4,554 shares in the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Discovery Communications by 132.6% in the 3rd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 16,738 shares of the company’s stock valued at $446,000 after acquiring an additional 9,541 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its position in Discovery Communications by 17.7% in the 3rd quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 7,886 shares of the company’s stock valued at $210,000 after acquiring an additional 1,186 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Colony Group LLC bought a new position in Discovery Communications in the 3rd quarter valued at about $227,000. 37.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Discovery Communications

Discovery, Inc operates as a media company worldwide. The company operates through two segments, U.S. Networks and International Networks. The company owns and operates various television networks under the Discovery Channel, TLC, Animal Planet, Investigation Discovery, Science Channel, MotorTrend, Food Network, HGTV, Travel Channel, TVN, DIY Network, Cooking Channel, Discovery Family Channel, American Heroes Channel, Destination America, Discovery Life, Discovery en Espanol, Discovery Familia, Great American Country, the Oprah Winfrey Network, Eurosport, Discovery Kids, DMAX, and Discovery Home & Health brands, as well as other regional television networks.

Recommended Story: Are 12b-1 Fees Affecting Your Mutual Fund Performance?

Receive News & Ratings for Discovery Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Discovery Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.