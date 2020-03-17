Imperial Capital Reiterates Outperform Rating for Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS)

Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reissued by analysts at Imperial Capital in a research note issued on Tuesday. They presently have a price objective on the financial services provider’s stock, down from their prior price objective of .

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Deutsche Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $95.00 target price (down previously from $97.00) on shares of Discover Financial Services in a report on Friday, January 24th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $94.00 target price on shares of Discover Financial Services in a report on Monday. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Discover Financial Services from $87.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 9th. Wells Fargo & Co dropped their target price on shares of Discover Financial Services from $90.00 to $88.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 24th. Finally, Nomura reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $89.00 target price on shares of Discover Financial Services in a report on Monday, January 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $82.65.

Shares of DFS stock traded down $2.40 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $35.47. 516,411 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,005,191. Discover Financial Services has a 12 month low of $37.56 and a 12 month high of $92.98. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $69.74 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $79.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.28, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.96 billion, a PE ratio of 3.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.51.

Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The financial services provider reported $2.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.24 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $2.94 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.94 billion. Discover Financial Services had a net margin of 20.94% and a return on equity of 26.59%. Discover Financial Services’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.03 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Discover Financial Services will post 8.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Discover Financial Services news, CFO John Greene bought 3,377 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 27th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $73.84 per share, for a total transaction of $249,357.68. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 27,502 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,030,747.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Roger C. Hochschild bought 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 27th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $74.12 per share, for a total transaction of $1,111,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 849,085 shares in the company, valued at approximately $62,934,180.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought a total of 21,777 shares of company stock worth $1,612,588 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.81% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. TFG Advisers LLC bought a new position in Discover Financial Services in the 4th quarter worth about $40,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Discover Financial Services by 13.4% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,489,503 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $295,980,000 after acquiring an additional 412,970 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Discover Financial Services in the 4th quarter worth about $240,971,000. Osborn Williams & Donohoe LLC grew its stake in Discover Financial Services by 9.4% in the 4th quarter. Osborn Williams & Donohoe LLC now owns 42,198 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,579,000 after acquiring an additional 3,624 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its stake in Discover Financial Services by 118.1% in the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 326,413 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,687,000 after acquiring an additional 176,724 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.35% of the company’s stock.

Discover Financial Services, through its subsidiaries, operates as a direct banking and payment services company in the United States. The Direct Banking segment offers Discover-branded credit cards to individuals; and other consumer products and services, including private student loans, personal loans, home equity loans, and other consumer lending, as well as deposit products, such as certificates of deposit, money market accounts, savings accounts, checking accounts, and individual retirement arrangement certificates of deposit.

