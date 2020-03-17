Incent Price Hits $0.0624 on Major Exchanges (INCNT)

Incent (CURRENCY:INCNT) traded 3.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on March 17th. Incent has a total market capitalization of $2.87 million and approximately $20,752.00 worth of Incent was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Incent token can now be purchased for about $0.0624 or 0.00001189 BTC on major exchanges including Livecoin, Bittrex, Waves Decentralized Exchange and Liqui. In the last seven days, Incent has traded 39.3% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00002762 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00018680 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 401.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $117.09 or 0.02233090 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $10.11 or 0.00192894 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0368 or 0.00000702 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.83 or 0.00034836 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0099 or 0.00000189 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.86 or 0.00035497 BTC.

Incent’s total supply is 46,016,531 tokens and its circulating supply is 46,016,434 tokens. Incent’s official Twitter account is @incentloyalty and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Incent is www.incentloyalty.com.

Incent can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Livecoin, Bittrex, Liqui, Tidex and Waves Decentralized Exchange. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Incent directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Incent should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Incent using one of the exchanges listed above.

