Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY) Position Boosted by Amalgamated Bank

Amalgamated Bank grew its holdings in shares of Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY) by 4.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 30,652 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,401 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Incyte were worth $2,677,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Incyte by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,278,953 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $722,918,000 after purchasing an additional 149,527 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of Incyte by 31.3% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,601,003 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $314,440,000 after purchasing an additional 857,383 shares in the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Incyte by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 1,886,509 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $164,730,000 after buying an additional 8,319 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Incyte by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,395,940 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $121,893,000 after buying an additional 69,918 shares during the period. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Incyte by 55.9% in the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. now owns 1,295,501 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $113,123,000 after buying an additional 464,473 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.77% of the company’s stock.

INCY has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $80.00 target price on shares of Incyte in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Citigroup reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $96.00 target price (down from $100.00) on shares of Incyte in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Incyte in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their target price on shares of Incyte from $65.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of Incyte from $122.00 to $107.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Incyte currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $90.65.

NASDAQ INCY opened at $71.60 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $76.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of $81.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 4.83 and a quick ratio of 4.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 0.89. Incyte Co. has a 52-week low of $67.13 and a 52-week high of $96.79.

Incyte (NASDAQ:INCY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $579.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $558.13 million. Incyte had a net margin of 20.70% and a return on equity of 20.05%. The firm’s revenue was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.40 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Incyte Co. will post 2.38 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP Paula J. Swain sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $200,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 50,993 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,079,440. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 17.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Incyte Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of various therapeutics in the United States. The company offers JAKAFI, a drug for the treatment of myelofibrosis and polycythemia vera cancers; and Iclusig, a kinase inhibitor to treat chronic myeloid leukemia and philadelphia-chromosome positive acute lymphoblastic leukemia.

