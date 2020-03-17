Independent Research Reiterates €32.00 Price Target for Fraport AG Frankfurt Arprt Svcs Wrldwde (FRA:FRA)

Fraport AG Frankfurt Arprt Svcs Wrldwde (FRA:FRA) has been assigned a €32.00 ($37.21) price objective by equities researchers at Independent Research in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Independent Research’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 5.75% from the company’s previous close.

FRA has been the topic of several other reports. Deutsche Bank set a €84.00 ($97.67) target price on Fraport AG Frankfurt Arprt Svcs Wrldwde and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Kepler Capital Markets set a €89.00 ($103.49) target price on Fraport AG Frankfurt Arprt Svcs Wrldwde and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Warburg Research set a €77.00 ($89.53) target price on Fraport AG Frankfurt Arprt Svcs Wrldwde and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Goldman Sachs Group set a €53.00 ($61.63) target price on Fraport AG Frankfurt Arprt Svcs Wrldwde and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, March 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a €65.00 ($75.58) price target on Fraport AG Frankfurt Arprt Svcs Wrldwde and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, March 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of €69.33 ($80.62).

Get Fraport AG Frankfurt Arprt Svcs Wrldwde alerts:

FRA stock traded down €0.61 ($0.71) during trading on Tuesday, hitting €30.26 ($35.19). The company had a trading volume of 500,223 shares. The business has a 50-day moving average of €61.50 and a 200-day moving average of €71.97. Fraport AG Frankfurt Arprt Svcs Wrldwde has a one year low of €59.33 ($68.99) and a one year high of €97.26 ($113.09).

About Fraport AG Frankfurt Arprt Svcs Wrldwde

Fraport AG owns and operates the Frankfurt Airport in Germany, rest of Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Aviation, Retail & Real Estate, Ground Handling, and External Activities & Services. The Aviation segment offers airside and terminal management, corporate safety and security, and airport security management services at its Frankfurt Airport and other airports.

Further Reading: How to interpret a stock’s beta number



Receive News & Ratings for Fraport AG Frankfurt Arprt Svcs Wrldwde Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fraport AG Frankfurt Arprt Svcs Wrldwde and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.