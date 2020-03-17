Infineon Technologies’ (IFXA) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at DZ Bank

Infineon Technologies (ETR:IFXA)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by DZ Bank in a report released on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Barclays set a €21.00 ($24.42) price target on Infineon Technologies and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday. UBS Group set a €24.50 ($28.49) price target on Infineon Technologies and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Warburg Research set a €21.50 ($25.00) price target on Infineon Technologies and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Independent Research set a €24.40 ($28.37) price target on Infineon Technologies and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €24.00 ($27.91) price target on Infineon Technologies and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Infineon Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of €21.72 ($25.26).

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of €19.70. Infineon Technologies has a 1-year low of €13.43 ($15.62) and a 1-year high of €19.70 ($22.91).

Infineon Technologies Company Profile

Infineon Technologies AG designs, develops, manufactures, and markets semiconductors and system solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Japan, and Americas. It operates in four segments: Automotive, Industrial Power Control, Power Management & Multimarket, and Chip Card & Security.

