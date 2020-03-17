Infinitecoin (IFC) 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $1,038.00

Infinitecoin (CURRENCY:IFC) traded up 2.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on March 17th. One Infinitecoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges including CoinEgg and QBTC. In the last seven days, Infinitecoin has traded 35.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. Infinitecoin has a market cap of $449,457.86 and approximately $1,038.00 worth of Infinitecoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Footy Cash (XFT) traded up 14.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00004315 BTC.

Bitcoin Scrypt (BTCS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0322 or 0.00000332 BTC.

DNotes (NOTE) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000065 BTC.

SmileyCoin (SMLY) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Creativecoin (CREA) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0224 or 0.00000349 BTC.

Canada eCoin (CDN) traded up 24.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0038 or 0.00000071 BTC.

Bitmark (BTM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0311 or 0.00000818 BTC.

BunnyCoin (BUN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Nyancoin (NYAN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000006 BTC.

GlobalCoin (GLC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0030 or 0.00000040 BTC.

Infinitecoin Coin Profile

IFC is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 5th, 2013. Infinitecoin’s total supply is 90,595,753,019 coins. Infinitecoin’s official website is www.infiniteco.in. Infinitecoin’s official Twitter account is @infinitecoinifc and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Infinitecoin Coin Trading

Infinitecoin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: QBTC and CoinEgg. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Infinitecoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Infinitecoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Infinitecoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

