Informa (LON:INF) Upgraded at Goldman Sachs Group

Informa (LON:INF) was upgraded by Goldman Sachs Group to a “neutral” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports. The brokerage presently has a GBX 729 ($9.59) price objective on the stock, down from their prior price objective of GBX 744 ($9.79). Goldman Sachs Group’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 74.53% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on INF. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 900 ($11.84) price objective (down from GBX 950 ($12.50)) on shares of Informa in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. Berenberg Bank decreased their price objective on Informa from GBX 845 ($11.12) to GBX 635 ($8.35) and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 12th. Shore Capital downgraded Informa to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 10th. Kepler Capital Markets decreased their price objective on Informa from GBX 910 ($11.97) to GBX 885 ($11.64) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 900 ($11.84) price objective on shares of Informa in a report on Monday, January 13th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Informa has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 809 ($10.64).

LON INF opened at GBX 417.70 ($5.49) on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.68 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.33. Informa has a twelve month low of GBX 558.80 ($7.35) and a twelve month high of GBX 900.80 ($11.85). The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 710.89 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 790.33. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 51.63.

About Informa

Informa plc engages in business intelligence, academic publishing, and knowledge and events businesses worldwide. The company operates through Academic Publishing, Business Intelligence, Global Exhibitions, and Knowledge & Networking segments. The Academic Publishing segment publishes academic books and journals in print and digital formats for university libraries and departments, specialist research institutions, and individuals in the areas of humanities and social sciences, science, technology, and medicine.

