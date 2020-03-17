Informa PLC (LON:INF) Insider Purchases £7,520 in Stock

Informa PLC (LON:INF) insider Stephen Davidson purchased 1,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 17th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 470 ($6.18) per share, for a total transaction of £7,520 ($9,892.13).

INF stock traded down GBX 33.20 ($0.44) during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching GBX 420.90 ($5.54). The company had a trading volume of 7,450,129 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,640,000. The company has a 50 day moving average of GBX 710.89 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 790.33. The company has a market capitalization of $5.68 billion and a P/E ratio of 17.46. Informa PLC has a 1 year low of GBX 558.80 ($7.35) and a 1 year high of GBX 900.80 ($11.85). The company has a current ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 51.63.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 18th will be issued a dividend of GBX 15.95 ($0.21) per share. This is a boost from Informa’s previous dividend of $7.55. This represents a dividend yield of 2.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 18th. Informa’s payout ratio is currently 0.91%.

INF has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Shore Capital downgraded shares of Informa to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th. Liberum Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Informa in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 900 ($11.84) target price (down from GBX 950 ($12.50)) on shares of Informa in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Informa in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Informa to an “overweight” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from GBX 873 ($11.48) to GBX 791 ($10.41) in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 809 ($10.64).

About Informa

Informa plc engages in business intelligence, academic publishing, and knowledge and events businesses worldwide. The company operates through Academic Publishing, Business Intelligence, Global Exhibitions, and Knowledge & Networking segments. The Academic Publishing segment publishes academic books and journals in print and digital formats for university libraries and departments, specialist research institutions, and individuals in the areas of humanities and social sciences, science, technology, and medicine.

