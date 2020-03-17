INFORMA PLC/S (OTCMKTS:IFJPY) Upgraded to “Neutral” by Goldman Sachs Group

INFORMA PLC/S (OTCMKTS:IFJPY) was upgraded by research analysts at Goldman Sachs Group from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on IFJPY. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of INFORMA PLC/S in a report on Thursday, March 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of INFORMA PLC/S from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 11th.

IFJPY traded down $0.62 on Tuesday, hitting $10.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 133,934 shares, compared to its average volume of 50,305. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $20.51. INFORMA PLC/S has a 12 month low of $10.05 and a 12 month high of $23.26.

Informa plc engages in business intelligence, academic publishing, and knowledge and events businesses worldwide. The company operates through Academic Publishing, Business Intelligence, Global Exhibitions, Knowledge & Networking, and UBM segments. The Academic Publishing segment publishes academic books and journals in print and digital formats.

