ING Groep (NYSE:ING) Given New Price Target at Royal Bank of Canada

ING Groep (NYSE:ING) had its target price reduced by equities researchers at Royal Bank of Canada in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on ING. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of ING Groep in a report on Monday, February 3rd. ING Group cut ING Groep from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Zacks Investment Research cut ING Groep from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of ING Groep in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, ValuEngine cut ING Groep from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.08.

NYSE ING traded up $0.14 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $5.04. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 12,551,305 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,997,260. ING Groep has a 12 month low of $4.65 and a 12 month high of $13.72. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.91 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.93. The company has a market cap of $23.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.28, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.12.

ING Groep (NYSE:ING) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The financial services provider reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter. ING Groep had a return on equity of 9.06% and a net margin of 26.13%. The company had revenue of $4.92 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.94 billion. As a group, research analysts predict that ING Groep will post 1.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of ING Groep by 36.3% during the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 49,194,733 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $514,085,000 after buying an additional 13,109,071 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners lifted its holdings in ING Groep by 422,760.8% in the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 19,523,485 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $235,334,000 after purchasing an additional 19,518,868 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in ING Groep by 59.4% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 15,796,137 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $182,762,000 after purchasing an additional 5,886,924 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in ING Groep by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 10,242,046 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $146,666,000 after purchasing an additional 555,940 shares in the last quarter. 4.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About ING Groep

ING Groep N.V., a financial institution, provides various banking products and services to individuals, small and medium-sized enterprises, and mid-corporates. It operates in Retail Netherlands, Retail Belgium, Retail Germany, Retail Other, and Wholesale Banking segments. The company accepts various deposits, such as current and savings accounts; and offers business lending products, as well as consumer lending products, such as residential mortgage loans, term loans, and revolver and personal loans.

