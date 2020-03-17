Ink Protocol (XNK) Market Cap Hits $95,472.41

Ink Protocol (CURRENCY:XNK) traded up 16.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on March 17th. One Ink Protocol token can currently be purchased for about $0.0003 or 0.00000005 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including IDEX, CoinBene, COSS and Bancor Network. Ink Protocol has a market capitalization of $95,472.41 and $6,844.00 worth of Ink Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Ink Protocol has traded down 42.1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Ink Protocol Profile

Ink Protocol launched on November 15th, 2017. Ink Protocol’s total supply is 500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 374,099,737 tokens. The official website for Ink Protocol is paywithink.com. Ink Protocol’s official Twitter account is @inklabsfound. The Reddit community for Ink Protocol is /r/InkLabsFoundation and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Ink Protocol is medium.com/@inklabsfoundation.

Ink Protocol Token Trading

Ink Protocol can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bibox, COSS, Bancor Network, IDEX and CoinBene. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ink Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ink Protocol should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Ink Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

