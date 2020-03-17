INMAX Price Down 28.3% This Week (INX)

INMAX (CURRENCY:INX) traded 0.8% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on March 17th. INMAX has a total market cap of $52,149.33 and $7,094.00 worth of INMAX was traded on exchanges in the last day. One INMAX token can now be purchased for $0.0333 or 0.00000630 BTC on major exchanges including CoinExchange and Graviex. During the last seven days, INMAX has traded 28.3% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get INMAX alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00002748 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00018501 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 406.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $117.26 or 0.02222885 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.22 or 0.00193721 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0366 or 0.00000694 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.85 or 0.00035090 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.93 or 0.00036620 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0099 or 0.00000188 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

INMAX Token Profile

INMAX’s launch date was September 28th, 2018. INMAX’s total supply is 6,500,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,568,188 tokens. INMAX’s official Twitter account is @innovaminex. INMAX’s official website is inmax.live. The official message board for INMAX is medium.com/@inmax_exchange.

Buying and Selling INMAX

INMAX can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Graviex and CoinExchange. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as INMAX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade INMAX should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy INMAX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for INMAX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for INMAX and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.