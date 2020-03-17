Innergex Renewable Energy Inc (TSE:INE) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Innergex Renewable Energy Inc (TSE:INE) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seven ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is C$20.57.

Several analysts recently commented on INE shares. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Innergex Renewable Energy from C$17.00 to C$22.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 10th. TD Securities raised their target price on shares of Innergex Renewable Energy from C$18.00 to C$22.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Innergex Renewable Energy from C$20.00 to C$22.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 28th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Innergex Renewable Energy from C$20.00 to C$22.00 in a report on Monday, March 2nd. Finally, CIBC raised their target price on shares of Innergex Renewable Energy from C$20.00 to C$21.00 in a report on Monday, March 2nd.

Get Innergex Renewable Energy alerts:

Shares of TSE INE opened at C$16.47 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 781.94. Innergex Renewable Energy has a 52 week low of C$13.61 and a 52 week high of C$22.28. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of C$20.12 and a 200 day moving average price of C$17.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.03 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -65.36.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. This is an increase from Innergex Renewable Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.37%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 30th. Innergex Renewable Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -277.78%.

In other Innergex Renewable Energy news, Senior Officer Peter Grover sold 21,932 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$20.26, for a total transaction of C$444,276.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 140,700 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$2,850,159.90.

Innergex Renewable Energy Company Profile

Innergex Renewable Energy Inc operates as an independent renewable power producer. It develops, owns, and operates run-of-river hydroelectric facilities, wind farms, solar photovoltaic farms, and geothermal power facilities. The company operates through five segments: Hydroelectric Generation, Wind Power Generation, Solar Power Generation, Geothermal Generation, and Site Development.

Featured Article: What is the Federal Reserve?



Receive News & Ratings for Innergex Renewable Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Innergex Renewable Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.