INO COIN Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $667,807.00 (INO)

INO COIN (CURRENCY:INO) traded 0.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on March 17th. One INO COIN token can currently be purchased for $1.42 or 0.00027011 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Exrates and Token Store. During the last week, INO COIN has traded up 10.2% against the U.S. dollar. INO COIN has a market capitalization of $255.70 million and $667,807.00 worth of INO COIN was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get INO COIN alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00002752 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00018490 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $117.46 or 0.02233474 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 399.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.08 or 0.00191664 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0366 or 0.00000696 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.82 or 0.00034648 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 10.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.91 or 0.00036363 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0099 or 0.00000188 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

INO COIN Token Profile

INO COIN’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 180,003,180 tokens. The Reddit community for INO COIN is /r/InoCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. INO COIN’s official Twitter account is @inocoin2018 and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for INO COIN is inocoin.eu.

INO COIN Token Trading

INO COIN can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Token Store and Exrates. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as INO COIN directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade INO COIN should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy INO COIN using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for INO COIN Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for INO COIN and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.