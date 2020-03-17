Insider Buying: Allegheny Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:ATI) CEO Buys 2,500 Shares of Stock

Allegheny Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:ATI) CEO Robert S. Wetherbee acquired 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 16th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $8.33 per share, for a total transaction of $20,825.00.

Shares of Allegheny Technologies stock traded up $0.57 on Tuesday, reaching $8.58. 3,969,004 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,021,891. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 2.71. The company’s 50-day moving average is $17.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.03. The firm has a market cap of $1.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.64, a P/E/G ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.95. Allegheny Technologies Incorporated has a 1-year low of $8.00 and a 1-year high of $27.49.

Allegheny Technologies (NYSE:ATI) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The basic materials company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.04. Allegheny Technologies had a return on equity of 7.63% and a net margin of 6.25%. The firm had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $991.73 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.30 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Allegheny Technologies Incorporated will post 0.83 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have issued reports on ATI shares. KeyCorp cut their price objective on Allegheny Technologies from $26.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. Cowen initiated coverage on Allegheny Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. Benchmark initiated coverage on Allegheny Technologies in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Barclays cut Allegheny Technologies from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $31.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, TheStreet cut Allegheny Technologies from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.30.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ATI. Capital Bank & Trust Co boosted its stake in Allegheny Technologies by 29.5% during the 4th quarter. Capital Bank & Trust Co now owns 2,520 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 574 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. boosted its stake in Allegheny Technologies by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 320,136 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $6,614,000 after purchasing an additional 876 shares in the last quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Allegheny Technologies by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 67,063 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,386,000 after purchasing an additional 944 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its stake in Allegheny Technologies by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 37,500 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $775,000 after purchasing an additional 1,110 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its stake in Allegheny Technologies by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 26,762 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $553,000 after purchasing an additional 1,246 shares in the last quarter.

Allegheny Technologies Company Profile

Allegheny Technologies Incorporated manufactures and sells specialty materials and components worldwide. The company operates through two segments, High Performance Materials & Components, and Flat-Rolled Products. The High Performance Materials & Components segment produces high performance materials, including titanium and titanium-based alloys; nickel-and cobalt-based alloys and superalloys; zirconium and related alloys, such as hafnium and niobium; powder alloys; and other specialty materials in long product forms of ingots, billets, bars, rods, wires, and shapes and rectangles, as well as seamless tubes, plus precision forgings, castings, components, and machined parts.

