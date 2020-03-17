Insider Buying: Angel Oak Final Strategies Incm Trm Trst (NYSE:FINS) Portfolio Manager Acquires 3,000 Shares of Stock

Angel Oak Final Strategies Incm Trm Trst (NYSE:FINS) Portfolio Manager Johannes Palsson acquired 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 16th. The stock was bought at an average price of $16.35 per share, with a total value of $49,050.00.

NYSE FINS traded up $0.48 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $16.95. The company had a trading volume of 2,295 shares, compared to its average volume of 48,367. Angel Oak Final Strategies Incm Trm Trst has a one year low of $14.41 and a one year high of $21.98. The company’s fifty day moving average is $20.46 and its 200-day moving average is $20.48.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 17th will be issued a $0.112 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 16th. This is a positive change from Angel Oak Final Strategies Incm Trm Trst’s previous monthly dividend of $0.11. This represents a $1.34 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.93%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Morgan Stanley bought a new position in Angel Oak Final Strategies Incm Trm Trst in the 2nd quarter worth $36,000. Howard Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Angel Oak Final Strategies Incm Trm Trst in the 4th quarter worth $165,000. Delta Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Angel Oak Final Strategies Incm Trm Trst in the 4th quarter worth about $431,000. Wedbush Securities Inc. grew its position in shares of Angel Oak Final Strategies Incm Trm Trst by 22.4% in the 4th quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 30,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $621,000 after buying an additional 5,500 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James & Associates grew its position in shares of Angel Oak Final Strategies Incm Trm Trst by 43.6% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 96,064 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,988,000 after buying an additional 29,162 shares during the period.

