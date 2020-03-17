Insider Buying: Armada Hoffler Properties Inc (NYSE:AHH) CEO Acquires 25,000 Shares of Stock

Armada Hoffler Properties Inc (NYSE:AHH) CEO Louis S. Haddad purchased 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 17th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $8.96 per share, for a total transaction of $224,000.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 358,281 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,210,197.76. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Shares of AHH traded up $0.93 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $9.20. 822,201 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 324,762. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $17.39 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $500.22 million, a P/E ratio of 23.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 14.76 and a current ratio of 14.76. Armada Hoffler Properties Inc has a 12 month low of $7.94 and a 12 month high of $19.43.

Armada Hoffler Properties (NYSE:AHH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $41.83 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $42.67 million. Armada Hoffler Properties had a net margin of 12.03% and a return on equity of 5.66%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Armada Hoffler Properties Inc will post 1.17 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 2nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.57%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 24th. This is a boost from Armada Hoffler Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. Armada Hoffler Properties’s payout ratio is 71.79%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on AHH shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Armada Hoffler Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. ValuEngine raised Armada Hoffler Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AHH. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Armada Hoffler Properties by 33.8% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,532 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $82,000 after acquiring an additional 1,146 shares during the period. Wellington Shields & Co. LLC acquired a new position in Armada Hoffler Properties in the fourth quarter worth approximately $183,000. 20 20 Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Armada Hoffler Properties in the fourth quarter worth approximately $187,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Armada Hoffler Properties in the third quarter worth approximately $211,000. Finally, Pictet Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new position in Armada Hoffler Properties in the fourth quarter worth approximately $213,000. 89.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Armada Hoffler Properties

Armada Hoffler Properties, Inc (NYSE: AHH) is a vertically-integrated, self-managed real estate investment trust ("REIT") with four decades of experience developing, building, acquiring, and managing high-quality, institutional-grade office, retail, and multifamily properties located primarily in the Mid-Atlantic and Southeastern United States.

