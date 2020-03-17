Insider Buying: Chimerix Inc (NASDAQ:CMRX) Insider Purchases 33,300 Shares of Stock

Chimerix Inc (NASDAQ:CMRX) insider Michael T. Andriole purchased 33,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 16th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $1.50 per share, with a total value of $49,950.00.

NASDAQ CMRX traded up $0.10 on Tuesday, reaching $1.51. The company had a trading volume of 17,782 shares, compared to its average volume of 605,211. The firm has a market capitalization of $87.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.75 and a beta of 1.28. Chimerix Inc has a 1-year low of $1.25 and a 1-year high of $4.40. The company’s fifty day moving average is $1.69 and its 200-day moving average is $1.91.

Chimerix (NASDAQ:CMRX) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $1.85 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.50 million. Chimerix had a negative net margin of 899.68% and a negative return on equity of 35.56%. Research analysts anticipate that Chimerix Inc will post -0.87 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on CMRX shares. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $7.00 price target on shares of Chimerix in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Chimerix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, February 28th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in Chimerix by 28.5% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,954,136 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $5,997,000 after purchasing an additional 654,509 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Chimerix by 13.9% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,221,900 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,480,000 after purchasing an additional 148,719 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Chimerix by 246.0% in the 4th quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,045,604 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,123,000 after purchasing an additional 743,424 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Chimerix by 15.5% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 961,041 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,951,000 after purchasing an additional 128,760 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Chimerix by 6.8% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 891,021 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,808,000 after purchasing an additional 56,663 shares during the period. 51.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Chimerix Company Profile

Chimerix, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines that address unmet medical needs in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is brincidofovir, an investigational nucleoside analog for the prevention of viral infections in hematopoietic or stem cell transplant recipients (HCT), as well as for the treatment of adenovirus infection and disease, smallpox, and BK virus infection in kidney and HCT transplant recipients.

