Insider Buying: City Office REIT Inc (NYSE:CIO) COO Purchases 5,000 Shares of Stock

City Office REIT Inc (NYSE:CIO) COO Gregory Tylee purchased 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 16th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $7.68 per share, with a total value of $38,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 263,925 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,026,944. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Shares of NYSE CIO traded up $0.86 on Tuesday, hitting $8.47. The company had a trading volume of 780,236 shares, compared to its average volume of 362,397. City Office REIT Inc has a 12-month low of $7.42 and a 12-month high of $14.50. The business has a 50 day moving average of $12.50 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.25. The company has a quick ratio of 4.16, a current ratio of 4.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $475.49 million, a P/E ratio of -60.50 and a beta of 0.60.

City Office REIT (NYSE:CIO) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.06. The company had revenue of $39.06 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.48 million. City Office REIT had a return on equity of 0.54% and a net margin of 1.15%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that City Office REIT Inc will post 1.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. FMR LLC purchased a new position in City Office REIT in the first quarter valued at about $31,000. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in City Office REIT during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. raised its stake in City Office REIT by 48.7% during the fourth quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 3,053 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new stake in City Office REIT during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $82,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its stake in City Office REIT by 1,599.1% during the fourth quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 7,391 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $100,000 after buying an additional 6,956 shares in the last quarter. 81.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded City Office REIT from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, March 9th. Raymond James raised City Office REIT from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $15.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. ValuEngine raised City Office REIT from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Finally, B. Riley decreased their target price on City Office REIT from $14.50 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.25.

City Office REIT Company Profile

City Office REIT, Inc (NYSE: CIO) invests in high-quality office properties in 18-hour cities with strong economic fundamentals, primarily in the Southern and Western United States. At December 31, 2018, CIO owned office complexes comprising 5.7 million square feet of net rentable area (NRA).

