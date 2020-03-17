Insider Buying: Energy Transfer LP Unit (NYSE:ET) CFO Buys 9,000 Shares of Stock

Energy Transfer LP Unit (NYSE:ET) CFO Thomas E. Long acquired 9,000 shares of Energy Transfer LP Unit stock in a transaction on Monday, March 16th. The shares were bought at an average price of $5.29 per share, with a total value of $47,610.00.

Shares of NYSE ET traded down $0.46 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $5.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 28,246,586 shares, compared to its average volume of 38,314,004. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $11.38 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.89 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 1.02. Energy Transfer LP Unit has a 1-year low of $5.51 and a 1-year high of $15.86.

Energy Transfer LP Unit (NYSE:ET) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The pipeline company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.04. Energy Transfer LP Unit had a net margin of 6.62% and a return on equity of 11.85%. The firm had revenue of $13.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.47 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.26 earnings per share. Energy Transfer LP Unit’s quarterly revenue was up 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Energy Transfer LP Unit will post 1.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 7th were paid a $0.305 dividend. This represents a $1.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 23.04%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 6th. Energy Transfer LP Unit’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 84.14%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on ET. Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of Energy Transfer LP Unit from $16.00 to $11.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Energy Transfer LP Unit from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $18.00 to $6.00 in a research report on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Energy Transfer LP Unit in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Piper Sandler cut Energy Transfer LP Unit from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $18.00 to $14.00 in a report on Monday, March 9th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut Energy Transfer LP Unit from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $15.00 to $9.00 in a report on Monday, March 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Energy Transfer LP Unit has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.91.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Triangle Securities Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of Energy Transfer LP Unit by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. Triangle Securities Wealth Management now owns 13,938 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $179,000 after buying an additional 768 shares during the period. Youngs Advisory Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Energy Transfer LP Unit by 8.8% in the fourth quarter. Youngs Advisory Group Inc. now owns 12,190 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $156,000 after acquiring an additional 983 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP lifted its holdings in Energy Transfer LP Unit by 98.0% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 2,012 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 996 shares during the last quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. grew its position in Energy Transfer LP Unit by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 72,200 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $928,000 after acquiring an additional 1,004 shares during the period. Finally, First Allied Advisory Services Inc. grew its position in Energy Transfer LP Unit by 1.5% in the third quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. now owns 71,781 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $942,000 after acquiring an additional 1,039 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.45% of the company’s stock.

Energy Transfer LP provides energy-related services in the United States and China. The company owns and operates approximately 9,400 miles of natural gas transportation pipelines and three natural gas storage facilities in Texas; and approximately 12,200 miles of interstate natural gas pipelines. It sells natural gas to electric utilities, independent power plants, local distribution companies, industrial end-users, and other marketing companies.

