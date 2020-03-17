Insider Buying: Friedman Industries (NYSEAMERICAN:FRD) CEO Buys 5,000 Shares of Stock

Friedman Industries (NYSEAMERICAN:FRD) CEO Mike J. Taylor acquired 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 16th. The stock was bought at an average price of $4.41 per share, with a total value of $22,050.00.

Shares of Friedman Industries stock traded down $0.25 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $4.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 247 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,849. Friedman Industries has a 52 week low of $4.50 and a 52 week high of $8.16.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC increased its stake in shares of Friedman Industries by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 75,499 shares of the company’s stock worth $455,000 after acquiring an additional 2,689 shares in the last quarter. Callahan Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Friedman Industries by 6.9% in the 4th quarter. Callahan Advisors LLC now owns 63,875 shares of the company’s stock worth $385,000 after acquiring an additional 4,141 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of Friedman Industries by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 504,120 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,035,000 after acquiring an additional 10,100 shares in the last quarter.

Friedman Industries Company Profile

Friedman Industries, Incorporated engages in steel processing, pipe manufacturing and processing, and steel and pipe distribution activities in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Coil Products and Tubular Products. The Coil Products segment processes hot-roll coils into sheet and plate, as well as customer-owned coils on a fee basis; and sells these products on a wholesale basis.

