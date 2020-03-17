Insider Buying: Getty Realty Corp. (NYSE:GTY) Director Acquires 10,000 Shares of Stock

Getty Realty Corp. (NYSE:GTY) Director Philip E. Coviello, Jr. purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 16th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $21.91 per share, for a total transaction of $219,100.00.

GTY stock traded up $2.13 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $22.64. 21,778 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 172,032. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $30.27 and its 200-day moving average price is $32.00. The stock has a market cap of $848.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.92, a PEG ratio of 3.72 and a beta of 0.64. Getty Realty Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $20.50 and a fifty-two week high of $33.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a current ratio of 1.59.

Getty Realty (NYSE:GTY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $35.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.79 million. Getty Realty had a return on equity of 8.51% and a net margin of 35.35%. Research analysts anticipate that Getty Realty Corp. will post 1.81 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 25th. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.54%. Getty Realty’s dividend payout ratio is presently 86.05%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on GTY shares. ValuEngine downgraded Getty Realty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Getty Realty from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of GTY. Zebra Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Getty Realty by 14.6% in the third quarter. Zebra Capital Management LLC now owns 11,399 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $365,000 after acquiring an additional 1,449 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in shares of Getty Realty by 103.4% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,365 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $76,000 after acquiring an additional 1,202 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of Getty Realty in the third quarter worth $1,397,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its holdings in shares of Getty Realty by 4.2% in the third quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 12,317 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $395,000 after acquiring an additional 491 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Getty Realty by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 47,811 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,572,000 after acquiring an additional 2,300 shares during the last quarter. 65.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Getty Realty Company Profile

