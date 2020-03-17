Insider Buying: Intersect ENT Inc (NASDAQ:XENT) CFO Buys 10,000 Shares of Stock

Intersect ENT Inc (NASDAQ:XENT) CFO Richard A. Meier bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 16th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $12.55 per share, with a total value of $125,500.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

XENT stock opened at $9.50 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 6.82 and a quick ratio of 5.92. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $24.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.49. The company has a market capitalization of $514.18 million, a P/E ratio of -6.93 and a beta of 0.79. Intersect ENT Inc has a 1-year low of $9.18 and a 1-year high of $34.51.

Intersect ENT (NASDAQ:XENT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 24th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.35) by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $31.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.60 million. Intersect ENT had a negative return on equity of 36.92% and a negative net margin of 39.39%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.16) earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Intersect ENT Inc will post -1.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new position in Intersect ENT in the fourth quarter valued at about $52,000. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. purchased a new position in Intersect ENT in the fourth quarter valued at about $83,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Intersect ENT by 311.8% in the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,694 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $91,000 after purchasing an additional 2,797 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in Intersect ENT by 42.5% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,838 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $96,000 after purchasing an additional 1,144 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Intersect ENT by 36.9% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,778 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $169,000 after purchasing an additional 1,827 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.74% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on XENT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Intersect ENT from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 20th. BidaskClub downgraded Intersect ENT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 price objective on shares of Intersect ENT in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.83.

Intersect ENT Company Profile

Intersect ENT, Inc, a drug delivery company, researches and develops products for the treatment of patients with ear, nose, and throat conditions in the United States. The company offers PROPEL and PROPEL mini drug releasing implants for patients undergoing sinus surgery to treat chronic sinusitis; and PROPEL Contour, a steroid releasing implant to frontal and maxillary sinus ostia, or openings, of the dependent sinuses.

