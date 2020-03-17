Insider Buying: Matador Resources Co (NYSE:MTDR) Director Buys 55,500 Shares of Stock

Matador Resources Co (NYSE:MTDR) Director Reynald Baribault purchased 55,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 16th. The shares were bought at an average price of $1.62 per share, with a total value of $89,910.00.

Shares of NYSE MTDR traded down $0.21 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $1.54. 546,159 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,161,807. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.67. Matador Resources Co has a 1 year low of $1.59 and a 1 year high of $22.25. The company has a market cap of $307.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.06, a PEG ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 2.49. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $10.69 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.48.

Get Matador Resources alerts:

Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 25th. The energy company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $288.68 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $253.83 million. Matador Resources had a net margin of 8.92% and a return on equity of 7.49%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.37 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Matador Resources Co will post 1.35 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James lowered shares of Matador Resources from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. SunTrust Banks downgraded shares of Matador Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $8.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, March 9th. BMO Capital Markets cut shares of Matador Resources from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday. Imperial Capital lifted their target price on shares of Matador Resources from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Matador Resources from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.71.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MTDR. Americana Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Matador Resources in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. First Bank & Trust lifted its stake in Matador Resources by 478.9% in the 4th quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 3,404 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 2,816 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in Matador Resources in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $74,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Matador Resources by 25.9% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,860 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $87,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Matador Resources during the 4th quarter valued at $89,000.

About Matador Resources

Matador Resources Company, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, production, and acquisition of oil and natural gas resources in the United States. It operates in two segments, Exploration and Production; and Midstream. The company primarily holds interests in the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring plays in the Delaware Basin in Southeast New Mexico and West Texas.

Recommended Story: Example of operating income, EBIT and EBITDA

Receive News & Ratings for Matador Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Matador Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.