Insider Buying: Mercadolibre Inc (NASDAQ:MELI) Director Acquires 5,870 Shares of Stock

Mercadolibre Inc (NASDAQ:MELI) Director Meyer Malka acquired 5,870 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $522.22 per share, with a total value of $3,065,431.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Shares of MELI stock traded up $23.37 on Tuesday, hitting $490.69. The company had a trading volume of 1,124,605 shares, compared to its average volume of 681,148. The firm has a market cap of $24.61 billion, a P/E ratio of -135.18 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $649.20 and a 200-day moving average price of $592.64. The company has a quick ratio of 2.16, a current ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. Mercadolibre Inc has a twelve month low of $425.65 and a twelve month high of $756.48.

Mercadolibre (NASDAQ:MELI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 10th. The company reported ($1.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.55) by ($0.56). The company had revenue of $674.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $666.97 million. Mercadolibre had a negative net margin of 7.49% and a negative return on equity of 3.50%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 57.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.05) EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Mercadolibre Inc will post -1.26 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Lighthouse Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Mercadolibre in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Mercadolibre during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in Mercadolibre by 400.0% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 70 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its stake in Mercadolibre by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 100 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Mercadolibre during the 4th quarter worth approximately $61,000. 80.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Bradesco Corretora cut Mercadolibre from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Mercadolibre in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. They set a “hold” rating and a $700.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $710.00 price target on shares of Mercadolibre in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. TheStreet raised Mercadolibre from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Monday, December 23rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Mercadolibre from $680.00 to $750.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Mercadolibre has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $701.60.

About Mercadolibre

MercadoLibre, Inc operates online commerce platforms in Latin America. It operates MercadoLibre Marketplace, an automated online commerce platform that enables businesses and individuals to list merchandise and conduct sales and purchases online; and MercadoPago FinTech, a financial technology solution platform, which facilitates transactions on and off its marketplaces by providing a mechanism that allows its users to send and receive payments online, and allows merchants to process transactions via their Websites and mobile apps, as well as in their brick-and-mortar stores through QR and mobile points of sale.

