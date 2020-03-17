Insider Buying: Orion Group Holdings Inc (NYSE:ORN) CEO Purchases 6,500 Shares of Stock

Orion Group Holdings Inc (NYSE:ORN) CEO Mark R. Stauffer purchased 6,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 16th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $1.72 per share, for a total transaction of $11,180.00.

ORN stock traded up $0.11 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $1.72. 9,724 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 146,546. Orion Group Holdings Inc has a fifty-two week low of $1.53 and a fifty-two week high of $5.99. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $3.95 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.68. The company has a market capitalization of $57.73 million, a P/E ratio of -9.72 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.41.

Orion Group (NYSE:ORN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 26th. The construction company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01. Orion Group had a positive return on equity of 0.03% and a negative net margin of 0.76%. The company had revenue of $199.79 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $165.58 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Orion Group Holdings Inc will post 0.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ORN. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new position in Orion Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $46,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Orion Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Alpine Global Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Orion Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $71,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Orion Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $76,000. Finally, Laurion Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Orion Group during the fourth quarter worth $79,000. 73.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Orion Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 29th. B. Riley reduced their price objective on shares of Orion Group from $7.00 to $4.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. ValuEngine raised shares of Orion Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, Noble Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $7.10 target price on shares of Orion Group in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Orion Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $5.68.

Orion Group Company Profile

Orion Group Holdings, Inc operates as a specialty construction company in the building, industrial, and infrastructure sectors in the continental United States, Alaska, Canada, and the Caribbean Basin. It operates in two segments, Marine and Concrete. The company's marine construction services include construction, restoration, dredging, maintenance, and repair of marine transportation facilities and pipelines, bridges and causeways, and marine environmental structures.

