Insider Buying: Quantum Corp (OTCMKTS:QMCO) Major Shareholder Purchases 568,916 Shares of Stock

Quantum Corp (OTCMKTS:QMCO) major shareholder Brc Partners Opportunity Fund, acquired 568,916 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 17th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $2.22 per share, with a total value of $1,262,993.52. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Brc Partners Opportunity Fund, also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, March 11th, Brc Partners Opportunity Fund, acquired 1,114,408 shares of Quantum stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $3.41 per share, for a total transaction of $3,800,131.28.

Shares of OTCMKTS QMCO traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $2.22. The company had a trading volume of 428,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 308,640. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.06. Quantum Corp has a 52-week low of $2.11 and a 52-week high of $8.52.

Quantum (OTCMKTS:QMCO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.03. Quantum had a negative net margin of 2.58% and a negative return on equity of 1.24%. The firm had revenue of $103.32 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $109.10 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Quantum Corp will post -0.05 earnings per share for the current year.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Quantum stock. King Luther Capital Management Corp purchased a new stake in Quantum Corp (OTCMKTS:QMCO) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 110,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $816,000. King Luther Capital Management Corp owned about 0.28% of Quantum at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on QMCO shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Quantum from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. ValuEngine downgraded Quantum from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $9.50 price target on shares of Quantum in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Quantum has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $7.92.

About Quantum

Quantum Corporation provides scale-out storage, archive, and data protection solutions for small businesses and multi-national enterprises in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers StorNext 5 software and hardware that offer file sharing and archiving in purpose-built configurations of metadata controllers, expansion appliances, and disk and archive enabled libraries; Xcellis product, which optimizes workflow and shared access by combining functions into a compact, space, and energy-saving solution; and Lattus Object Storage solutions that enable high volumes of data to be available to extract valuable information.

