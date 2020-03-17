Insider Buying: Ribbon Communications Inc (NASDAQ:RBBN) CEO Acquires 10,000 Shares of Stock

Ribbon Communications Inc (NASDAQ:RBBN) CEO Bruce William Mcclelland acquired 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 13th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $2.20 per share, with a total value of $22,000.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 65,575 shares in the company, valued at $144,265. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Bruce William Mcclelland also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, March 16th, Bruce William Mcclelland acquired 10,000 shares of Ribbon Communications stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $2.26 per share, with a total value of $22,600.00.

On Wednesday, March 11th, Bruce William Mcclelland bought 20,000 shares of Ribbon Communications stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $2.58 per share, with a total value of $51,600.00.

On Monday, March 9th, Bruce William Mcclelland bought 11,414 shares of Ribbon Communications stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $2.88 per share, with a total value of $32,872.32.

On Friday, March 6th, Bruce William Mcclelland bought 24,161 shares of Ribbon Communications stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $3.06 per share, with a total value of $73,932.66.

Shares of RBBN traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $2.20. The stock had a trading volume of 384,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 348,356. The company has a market cap of $269.36 million, a PE ratio of -1.85 and a beta of 1.03. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.03 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.87. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. Ribbon Communications Inc has a fifty-two week low of $2.00 and a fifty-two week high of $5.93.

Ribbon Communications (NASDAQ:RBBN) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $161.11 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $162.54 million. Ribbon Communications had a negative return on equity of 24.91% and a negative net margin of 23.10%. The business’s revenue was down 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.26 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Ribbon Communications Inc will post -0.02 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently commented on RBBN. BidaskClub lowered Ribbon Communications from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday. TheStreet lowered Ribbon Communications from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Monday, December 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ribbon Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $4.50.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ribbon Communications by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 683,103 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $2,118,000 after purchasing an additional 15,512 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Ribbon Communications by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 776,941 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,408,000 after acquiring an additional 34,655 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Ribbon Communications by 500.9% during the 4th quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 766,759 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,377,000 after acquiring an additional 639,148 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in Ribbon Communications during the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. raised its stake in Ribbon Communications by 97.0% during the 4th quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 309,342 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $959,000 after acquiring an additional 152,347 shares in the last quarter. 81.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ribbon Communications Company Profile

Ribbon Communications Inc provides networked solutions in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, other Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company offers service provider solutions, such as fixed network transformation, mobile network evolution, secure network interconnects, network functions virtualization, cloud communications, and communications security solutions that enables secure and innovative business and consumer communications services.

