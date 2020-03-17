Insider Buying: Russel Metals Inc (TSE:RUS) Senior Officer Buys 1,100 Shares of Stock

Russel Metals Inc (TSE:RUS) Senior Officer John Gregory Reid purchased 1,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 16th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$14.10 per share, with a total value of C$15,506.37. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 137,979 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$1,945,048.57.

TSE:RUS traded up C$0.01 on Tuesday, hitting C$14.26. The company had a trading volume of 330,173 shares, compared to its average volume of 287,595. The stock has a market capitalization of $882.86 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.59. The company has a current ratio of 3.44, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 65.47. The firm has a 50 day moving average of C$20.25 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$21.42. Russel Metals Inc has a 52 week low of C$13.72 and a 52 week high of C$24.61.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 16th. Investors of record on Monday, March 16th were paid a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 27th. Russel Metals’s payout ratio is 123.58%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on RUS shares. Scotiabank upped their price target on shares of Russel Metals from C$25.00 to C$27.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. Raymond James set a C$25.00 price target on shares of Russel Metals and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 12th.

Russel Metals Company Profile

Russel Metals Inc distributes steel and metal products in North America. The company operates through three segments: Metal Service Centers, Energy Products, and Steel Distributors. The Metal Service Center segment sells plates, flat rolled carbon and general line steel products, stainless steel, aluminum, and other non-ferrous specialty metal products.

