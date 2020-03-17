Insider Buying: Softcat PLC (LON:SCT) Insider Purchases 15,000 Shares of Stock

Softcat PLC (LON:SCT) insider Robyn Perriss purchased 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 17th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 1,002 ($13.18) per share, with a total value of £150,300 ($197,711.13).

LON:SCT traded down GBX 6 ($0.08) during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching GBX 935 ($12.30). 753,355 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 400,057. The company has a fifty day moving average of GBX 1,131.62 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 1,088.63. Softcat PLC has a 12 month low of GBX 769 ($10.12) and a 12 month high of GBX 1,277 ($16.80). The stock has a market capitalization of $1.86 billion and a P/E ratio of 27.18.

Softcat (LON:SCT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 17th. The company reported GBX 16.70 ($0.22) EPS for the quarter.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 2nd will be issued a GBX 5.40 ($0.07) dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 2nd. This represents a yield of 0.58%. Softcat’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 0.44%.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on SCT shares. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Softcat from GBX 1,300 ($17.10) to GBX 1,440 ($18.94) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Peel Hunt reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Softcat in a report on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Softcat in a report on Monday, March 9th. Barclays started coverage on shares of Softcat in a report on Tuesday, March 10th. They set an “overweight” rating and a GBX 1,220 ($16.05) price target for the company. Finally, Berenberg Bank lowered shares of Softcat to a “hold” rating and set a GBX 1,100 ($14.47) price target for the company. in a report on Monday, November 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Softcat has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 1,231.40 ($16.20).

About Softcat

Softcat plc primarily acts as a value-added IT reseller and IT infrastructure solutions provider in the United Kingdom. The company advices, designs, procures, implements, and manages technology for businesses and public sector organizations, such as software licensing, workplace technology, networking, security, and cloud and datacenter.

