Insider Buying: Spirit of Texas Bancshares Inc (NASDAQ:STXB) Director Acquires 1,000 Shares of Stock

Spirit of Texas Bancshares Inc (NASDAQ:STXB) Director Steven M. Morris purchased 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 13th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $12.50 per share, for a total transaction of $12,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Steven M. Morris also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, March 11th, Steven M. Morris purchased 1,000 shares of Spirit of Texas Bancshares stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $14.98 per share, for a total transaction of $14,980.00.

Spirit of Texas Bancshares stock traded up $0.18 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $10.58. 117,711 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 50,789. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $19.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.24. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The company has a market cap of $199.98 million, a PE ratio of 7.56 and a beta of 0.16. Spirit of Texas Bancshares Inc has a one year low of $9.65 and a one year high of $23.48.

Spirit of Texas Bancshares (NASDAQ:STXB) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $27.28 million for the quarter. Spirit of Texas Bancshares had a net margin of 19.25% and a return on equity of 8.52%. On average, analysts expect that Spirit of Texas Bancshares Inc will post 1.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. BidaskClub downgraded Spirit of Texas Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Spirit of Texas Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. ValuEngine raised Spirit of Texas Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, Stephens reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 target price on shares of Spirit of Texas Bancshares in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Spirit of Texas Bancshares has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.96.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in STXB. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in Spirit of Texas Bancshares by 46.9% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,734 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 554 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in shares of Spirit of Texas Bancshares by 100.9% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,756 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 1,384 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new stake in shares of Spirit of Texas Bancshares during the third quarter worth $92,000. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of Spirit of Texas Bancshares by 32.3% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 9,216 shares of the company’s stock worth $212,000 after buying an additional 2,251 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Spirit of Texas Bancshares by 11,896.0% during the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 11,996 shares of the company’s stock worth $259,000 after buying an additional 11,896 shares during the last quarter. 45.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Spirit of Texas Bancshares Company Profile

Spirit of Texas Bancshares, Inc operates as the holding company for Spirit of Texas Bank SSB that provides various commercial and retail banking services to small and medium-sized businesses and individuals. It offers checking accounts, money market accounts, savings accounts, certificates of deposit, and IRA accounts.

