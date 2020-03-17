Insider Buying: Standard Life Aberdeen PLC (LON:SLA) Insider Buys 50,294 Shares of Stock

Standard Life Aberdeen PLC (LON:SLA) insider Keith Skeoch bought 50,294 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 17th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 197 ($2.59) per share, with a total value of £99,079.18 ($130,333.04).

Keith Skeoch also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Standard Life Aberdeen alerts:

On Monday, February 10th, Keith Skeoch purchased 39 shares of Standard Life Aberdeen stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 322 ($4.24) per share, with a total value of £125.58 ($165.19).

Standard Life Aberdeen stock traded up GBX 10.60 ($0.14) during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching GBX 208.60 ($2.74). 12,421,721 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,330,000. The stock’s fifty day moving average is GBX 293.29 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 297.48. Standard Life Aberdeen PLC has a 12 month low of GBX 236 ($3.10) and a 12 month high of GBX 338.25 ($4.45). The stock has a market cap of $4.64 billion and a P/E ratio of 4.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.86, a current ratio of 2.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.89.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 19th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 2nd will be paid a GBX 14.30 ($0.19) dividend. This is an increase from Standard Life Aberdeen’s previous dividend of $7.30. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 2nd. This represents a yield of 5.85%. Standard Life Aberdeen’s payout ratio is presently 0.47%.

SLA has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “underperform” rating on shares of Standard Life Aberdeen in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. BNP Paribas cut Standard Life Aberdeen to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Standard Life Aberdeen in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. Citigroup initiated coverage on Standard Life Aberdeen in a report on Friday, January 24th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank restated a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 320 ($4.21) price target on shares of Standard Life Aberdeen in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 311.55 ($4.10).

Standard Life Aberdeen Company Profile

Standard Life Aberdeen plc provides asset management services in the United Kingdom, Europe, North America, and Asia. The company offers investment solutions and funds; long-term savings and investment products to individual and corporate customers; and life insurance and savings products. It provides its products through institutional, wholesale, and retail distribution channels.

Further Reading: What is the formula for the cash asset ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for Standard Life Aberdeen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Standard Life Aberdeen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.