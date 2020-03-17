Insider Buying: Stitch Fix Inc (NASDAQ:SFIX) Director Buys 250,000 Shares of Stock

Stitch Fix Inc (NASDAQ:SFIX) Director J William Gurley purchased 250,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 12th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $12.76 per share, for a total transaction of $3,190,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 910,989 shares in the company, valued at $11,624,219.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Shares of SFIX stock opened at $12.22 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $23.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.78. Stitch Fix Inc has a twelve month low of $10.90 and a twelve month high of $32.49. The company has a market capitalization of $1.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.88 and a beta of 2.72. The company has a current ratio of 2.21, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

Stitch Fix (NASDAQ:SFIX) last announced its earnings results on Monday, March 9th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.05. Stitch Fix had a return on equity of 6.30% and a net margin of 1.47%. The company had revenue of $451.78 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $452.59 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.12 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 22.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Stitch Fix Inc will post -0.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on SFIX shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Stitch Fix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 13th. Wells Fargo & Co restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $14.00 price target (down previously from $29.00) on shares of Stitch Fix in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Stitch Fix in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th. They set a “hold” rating and a $17.00 price target on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on Stitch Fix from $32.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on Stitch Fix from to in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Stitch Fix presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.87.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Brighton Jones LLC grew its stake in shares of Stitch Fix by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 24,365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $625,000 after purchasing an additional 454 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in shares of Stitch Fix by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 52,552 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,012,000 after purchasing an additional 502 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Stitch Fix by 12.1% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 6,473 shares of the company’s stock valued at $166,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Stitch Fix by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 65,352 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,258,000 after purchasing an additional 781 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC grew its stake in shares of Stitch Fix by 7.5% in the 4th quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC now owns 11,713 shares of the company’s stock valued at $301,000 after purchasing an additional 813 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 46.83% of the company’s stock.

About Stitch Fix

Stitch Fix, Inc sells a range of apparel, shoes, and accessories through its Website and mobile app in the United States. It offers denim, dresses, blouses, skirts, shoes, jewelry, and handbags for men, women, and kids under the Stitch Fix brand. The company was formerly known as rack habit inc. and changed its name to Stitch Fix, Inc in October 2011.

