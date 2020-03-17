Insider Buying: The Pennant Group (NASDAQ:PNTG) Director Buys 6,300 Shares of Stock

The Pennant Group (NASDAQ:PNTG) Director Scott E. Lamb bought 6,300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 13th. The shares were bought at an average price of $15.62 per share, for a total transaction of $98,406.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 12,885 shares in the company, valued at approximately $201,263.70. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Shares of PNTG stock traded up $0.90 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $13.50. 266,900 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 151,385. The Pennant Group has a fifty-two week low of $6.15 and a fifty-two week high of $35.99. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $26.94. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $429.43 million and a PE ratio of 25.96.

The Pennant Group (NASDAQ:PNTG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 5th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.30). The firm had revenue of $89.49 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $90.60 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Pennant Group will post 0.58 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on PNTG shares. SunTrust Banks started coverage on The Pennant Group in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. They set a “hold” rating and a $28.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating and set a $28.00 price objective on shares of The Pennant Group in a report on Monday, March 9th.

About The Pennant Group

The Pennant Group, Inc offers home health, hospice, and senior living services across Arizona, California, Colorado, Idaho, Iowa, Nevada, Oklahoma, Oregon, Texas, Utah, Washington, Wisconsin, and Wyoming. It operates in two segments, Home Health and Hospice Services, and Senior Living Services. The company offers home health services, including clinical services, such as nursing, speech, occupational and physical therapy, medical social work, and home health aide services; and hospice services comprising clinical care, education, and counseling services for the physical, spiritual, and psychosocial needs of terminally ill patients and their families.

