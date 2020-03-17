Insider Buying: Western Asset Mortgage Capital Corp (NYSE:WMC) CEO Purchases 20,000 Shares of Stock

Western Asset Mortgage Capital Corp (NYSE:WMC) CEO Jennifer Murphy purchased 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 17th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $5.05 per share, for a total transaction of $101,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 115,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $580,750. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Jennifer Murphy also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, March 12th, Jennifer Murphy purchased 10,000 shares of Western Asset Mortgage Capital stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $7.54 per share, for a total transaction of $75,400.00.

Shares of WMC traded down $0.53 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $4.93. 2,247,000 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 662,885. Western Asset Mortgage Capital Corp has a one year low of $4.79 and a one year high of $11.33. The company has a current ratio of 883.05, a quick ratio of 883.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.97. The business has a 50-day moving average of $10.28 and a 200 day moving average of $10.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $285.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 0.66.

Western Asset Mortgage Capital (NYSE:WMC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30. Western Asset Mortgage Capital had a net margin of 32.54% and a return on equity of 11.26%. The firm had revenue of $18.93 million for the quarter. As a group, analysts anticipate that Western Asset Mortgage Capital Corp will post 1.24 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in WMC. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in Western Asset Mortgage Capital by 14.5% in the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 77,033 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $743,000 after acquiring an additional 9,778 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in Western Asset Mortgage Capital by 17.3% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 53,338 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $515,000 after acquiring an additional 7,885 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in Western Asset Mortgage Capital by 39.4% in the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 28,931 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $279,000 after acquiring an additional 8,177 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in Western Asset Mortgage Capital by 4.0% in the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 76,411 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $737,000 after acquiring an additional 2,940 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in Western Asset Mortgage Capital by 11.7% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 81,004 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $782,000 after acquiring an additional 8,487 shares during the last quarter. 48.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently commented on WMC shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Western Asset Mortgage Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 11th. ValuEngine raised shares of Western Asset Mortgage Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 9th.

About Western Asset Mortgage Capital

Western Asset Mortgage Capital Corporation operates as a real estate investment trust in the United States. It focuses on investing in, financing, and managing a portfolio of agency and non-agency residential mortgage-backed securities and commercial mortgage-backed securities, residential whole-loans, residential bridge loans, securitized commercial loans, and other financial assets.

