Insider Selling: Alector Inc (NASDAQ:ALEC) Insider Sells 10,000 Shares of Stock

Alector Inc (NASDAQ:ALEC) insider Robert Paul sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.93, for a total value of $229,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 262,238 shares in the company, valued at $6,013,117.34. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Robert Paul also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Alector alerts:

On Thursday, January 30th, Robert Paul sold 8,000 shares of Alector stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.00, for a total value of $224,000.00.

On Wednesday, January 15th, Robert Paul sold 10,000 shares of Alector stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.67, for a total value of $186,700.00.

Shares of NASDAQ ALEC traded up $5.00 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $28.18. The stock had a trading volume of 691,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 673,350. The company has a market capitalization of $1.89 billion and a PE ratio of -10.32. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $28.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of $20.34. Alector Inc has a 1 year low of $13.64 and a 1 year high of $35.93. The company has a quick ratio of 6.56, a current ratio of 6.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

Several analysts have commented on ALEC shares. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Alector in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Alector from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Citigroup started coverage on Alector in a report on Thursday, March 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Alector in a report on Monday, December 16th. Finally, Barclays began coverage on Alector in a report on Thursday, February 27th. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.00.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ALEC. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in shares of Alector by 44.0% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,826 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 1,169 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Alector by 43.9% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,494 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,000 after acquiring an additional 2,285 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new position in shares of Alector in the third quarter valued at approximately $150,000. California Public Employees Retirement System purchased a new position in shares of Alector in the third quarter valued at approximately $157,000. Finally, Voya Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alector in the third quarter valued at approximately $165,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.82% of the company’s stock.

Alector Company Profile

Alector, Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing therapies that harness the immune system to cure neurodegenerative diseases. Its products in Phase I clinical trial include AL001, a humanized recombinant monoclonal antibody for the treatment of frontotemporal dementia; and AL002 for the treatment of Alzheimer's disease.

Featured Story: Buyback For Investors Defined

Receive News & Ratings for Alector Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alector and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.