Insider Selling: Alphatec Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:ATEC) Director Sells 25,000 Shares of Stock

Alphatec Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:ATEC) Director James L. L. Tullis sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.85, for a total value of $96,250.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 105,588 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $406,513.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Shares of ATEC stock traded down $0.27 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $3.05. 1,545,963 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 562,734. The company has a market cap of $203.72 million, a P/E ratio of -2.77 and a beta of 1.56. The company’s 50 day moving average is $6.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.24. Alphatec Holdings Inc has a 1 year low of $2.51 and a 1 year high of $7.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 3.72 and a quick ratio of 2.67.

Alphatec (NASDAQ:ATEC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 5th. The medical technology company reported ($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $32.35 million for the quarter. Alphatec had a negative return on equity of 177.78% and a negative net margin of 50.25%. As a group, analysts predict that Alphatec Holdings Inc will post -0.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ATEC. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Alphatec by 22,827.0% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 681,162 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $3,419,000 after buying an additional 678,191 shares in the last quarter. Parkman Healthcare Partners LLC purchased a new position in Alphatec in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $3,193,000. Cooper Creek Partners Management LLC purchased a new position in Alphatec in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,295,000. State Street Corp increased its stake in Alphatec by 57.1% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 628,101 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $3,153,000 after purchasing an additional 228,289 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EAM Investors LLC increased its stake in Alphatec by 49.0% in the 4th quarter. EAM Investors LLC now owns 645,620 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $4,581,000 after purchasing an additional 212,438 shares in the last quarter. 41.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have weighed in on ATEC shares. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $9.50 price objective (up from $8.00) on shares of Alphatec in a research report on Friday, March 6th. Lake Street Capital increased their price objective on Alphatec from $10.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. ValuEngine raised Alphatec from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded Alphatec from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.60.

Alphatec Holdings, Inc, a medical technology company, focuses on the design, development, and promotion of products for the surgical treatment of spine disorders. Its product portfolio and pipeline address the cervical, thoracolumbar, and intervertebral regions of the spine; and cover various spinal disorders and surgical procedures.

