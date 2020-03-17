Insider Selling: Best Buy Co Inc (NYSE:BBY) CAO Sells 603 Shares of Stock

Best Buy Co Inc (NYSE:BBY) CAO Mathew Watson sold 603 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.89, for a total value of $34,304.67. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 20,137 shares in the company, valued at $1,145,593.93. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Mathew Watson also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Best Buy alerts:

On Monday, March 16th, Mathew Watson sold 806 shares of Best Buy stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.42, for a total value of $43,862.52.

Shares of Best Buy stock traded up $3.02 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $60.32. The stock had a trading volume of 7,009,438 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,689,870. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $81.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $77.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.38, a P/E/G ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. Best Buy Co Inc has a 1 year low of $49.01 and a 1 year high of $91.99.

Best Buy (NYSE:BBY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 27th. The technology retailer reported $2.90 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.75 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $15.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.05 billion. Best Buy had a return on equity of 49.17% and a net margin of 3.53%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.72 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Best Buy Co Inc will post 6.37 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 19th will be issued a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.65%. This is an increase from Best Buy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 18th. Best Buy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.95%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on BBY. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $105.00 target price (up from $86.00) on shares of Best Buy in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Piper Jaffray Companies upgraded Best Buy to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $86.00 to $97.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. Raymond James reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 target price on shares of Best Buy in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Best Buy to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $74.00 to $86.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Best Buy from $90.00 to $75.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $85.88.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. American International Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Best Buy by 3,234.6% in the 4th quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 4,132,941 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $362,872,000 after purchasing an additional 4,009,000 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Best Buy by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,714,964 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $325,549,000 after purchasing an additional 43,226 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Best Buy by 10.9% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,337,961 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $293,073,000 after purchasing an additional 329,043 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its holdings in shares of Best Buy by 61.1% in the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 3,080,001 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $270,425,000 after purchasing an additional 1,168,359 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Best Buy in the 4th quarter worth about $247,638,000. Institutional investors own 78.81% of the company’s stock.

Best Buy Company Profile

Best Buy Co, Inc operates as a retailer of technology products, services, and solutions in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company operates in two segments, Domestic and International. Its stores provide Computing and Mobile Phones, such as computing and peripherals, e-readers, networking products, tablets, and wearables, as well as mobile phones comprising related mobile network carrier commissions; consumer electronics, including digital imaging, health and fitness, home theater, portable audio, and smart home products; and entertainment products consisting of drones, movies, music, and toys, as well as gaming hardware and software, and virtual reality and other software products.

Featured Article: What are the benefits of momentum investing?

Receive News & Ratings for Best Buy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Best Buy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.