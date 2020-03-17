Insider Selling: Best Buy Co Inc (NYSE:BBY) CFO Sells 1,477 Shares of Stock

Best Buy Co Inc (NYSE:BBY) CFO Matthew M. Bilunas sold 1,477 shares of Best Buy stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.42, for a total transaction of $80,378.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 25,465 shares in the company, valued at $1,385,805.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Best Buy stock traded up $3.02 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $60.32. The company had a trading volume of 7,009,438 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,689,870. Best Buy Co Inc has a fifty-two week low of $49.01 and a fifty-two week high of $91.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The company has a market cap of $15.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.38, a P/E/G ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.14. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $81.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of $77.94.

Best Buy (NYSE:BBY) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The technology retailer reported $2.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.75 by $0.15. Best Buy had a net margin of 3.53% and a return on equity of 49.17%. The firm had revenue of $15.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.05 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.72 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Best Buy Co Inc will post 6.37 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 19th will be given a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 18th. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.65%. This is a positive change from Best Buy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. Best Buy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 32.95%.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. American International Group Inc. boosted its position in Best Buy by 3,234.6% in the fourth quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 4,132,941 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $362,872,000 after buying an additional 4,009,000 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Best Buy by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,714,964 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $325,549,000 after buying an additional 43,226 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Best Buy by 10.9% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,337,961 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $293,073,000 after buying an additional 329,043 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its position in Best Buy by 61.1% in the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 3,080,001 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $270,425,000 after buying an additional 1,168,359 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Best Buy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $247,638,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.81% of the company’s stock.

BBY has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Guggenheim reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 price objective (up from $90.00) on shares of Best Buy in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. ValuEngine raised shares of Best Buy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Wedbush reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $76.00 price objective on shares of Best Buy in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $105.00 price objective (up from $86.00) on shares of Best Buy in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of Best Buy from $91.00 to $101.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $85.88.

About Best Buy

Best Buy Co, Inc operates as a retailer of technology products, services, and solutions in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company operates in two segments, Domestic and International. Its stores provide Computing and Mobile Phones, such as computing and peripherals, e-readers, networking products, tablets, and wearables, as well as mobile phones comprising related mobile network carrier commissions; consumer electronics, including digital imaging, health and fitness, home theater, portable audio, and smart home products; and entertainment products consisting of drones, movies, music, and toys, as well as gaming hardware and software, and virtual reality and other software products.

