Insider Selling: CoreSite Realty Corp (NYSE:COR) SVP Sells 717 Shares of Stock

CoreSite Realty Corp (NYSE:COR) SVP Maile Kaiser sold 717 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.54, for a total transaction of $76,389.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 15,029 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,601,189.66. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

COR traded up $7.84 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $108.12. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 901,393 shares, compared to its average volume of 433,115. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $111.96 and its 200-day moving average price is $114.81. CoreSite Realty Corp has a 12 month low of $93.65 and a 12 month high of $123.68. The stock has a market cap of $3.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.74, a P/E/G ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a current ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.91.

Get CoreSite Realty alerts:

CoreSite Realty (NYSE:COR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.31 by ($0.80). CoreSite Realty had a return on equity of 29.18% and a net margin of 13.24%. The business had revenue of $146.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $148.17 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.26 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that CoreSite Realty Corp will post 5.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be given a $1.22 dividend. This represents a $4.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 30th. CoreSite Realty’s dividend payout ratio is presently 95.69%.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of COR. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new position in CoreSite Realty during the third quarter valued at $267,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its position in CoreSite Realty by 10.5% during the third quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 2,864 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $346,000 after acquiring an additional 271 shares during the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC increased its position in CoreSite Realty by 2.5% during the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 9,580 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,168,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp increased its position in CoreSite Realty by 3.1% during the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 34,287 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,176,000 after acquiring an additional 1,047 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in CoreSite Realty by 1.0% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 58,896 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,176,000 after acquiring an additional 582 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.30% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on COR shares. ValuEngine raised shares of CoreSite Realty from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of CoreSite Realty from to in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of CoreSite Realty from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Citigroup upgraded shares of CoreSite Realty from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Bank of America cut shares of CoreSite Realty from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $130.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $113.44.

CoreSite Realty Company Profile

CoreSite Realty Corporation (NYSE:COR) delivers secure, reliable, high-performance data center and interconnection solutions to a growing customer ecosystem across eight key North American markets. More than 1,350 of the world's leading enterprises, network operators, cloud providers, and supporting service providers choose CoreSite to connect, protect and optimize their performance-sensitive data, applications and computing workloads.

Further Reading: Hedge Funds – Risk or Reward?



Receive News & Ratings for CoreSite Realty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CoreSite Realty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.