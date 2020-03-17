Insider Selling: Energy Transfer LP Unit (NYSE:ET) EVP Sells 128,000 Shares of Stock

Energy Transfer LP Unit (NYSE:ET) EVP Thomas P. Mason sold 128,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.23, for a total value of $797,440.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 961,197 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,988,257.31. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Shares of ET traded down $0.50 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $5.25. The company had a trading volume of 59,587,907 shares, compared to its average volume of 26,668,693. Energy Transfer LP Unit has a 52-week low of $5.16 and a 52-week high of $15.86. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.86 and a beta of 1.50. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $11.24 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.40.

Energy Transfer LP Unit (NYSE:ET) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The pipeline company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $13.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.47 billion. Energy Transfer LP Unit had a return on equity of 11.85% and a net margin of 6.62%. Energy Transfer LP Unit’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.26 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Energy Transfer LP Unit will post 1.34 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 7th were given a dividend of $0.305 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 6th. This represents a $1.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 23.24%. Energy Transfer LP Unit’s dividend payout ratio is currently 84.14%.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Alps Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Energy Transfer LP Unit by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 62,700,828 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $804,452,000 after buying an additional 2,274,377 shares during the last quarter. Brookfield Public Securities Group LLC boosted its holdings in Energy Transfer LP Unit by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Brookfield Public Securities Group LLC now owns 30,128,083 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $386,552,000 after purchasing an additional 1,112,569 shares during the last quarter. Zimmer Partners LP boosted its holdings in Energy Transfer LP Unit by 9.0% during the third quarter. Zimmer Partners LP now owns 11,115,648 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $145,393,000 after purchasing an additional 916,194 shares during the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Energy Transfer LP Unit by 311.6% during the fourth quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,587,031 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $84,512,000 after purchasing an additional 4,986,874 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in Energy Transfer LP Unit by 70.0% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 5,458,209 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $70,029,000 after purchasing an additional 2,247,766 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 52.45% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently commented on ET shares. Citigroup reduced their price target on Energy Transfer LP Unit from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $16.00 price objective on shares of Energy Transfer LP Unit in a report on Monday, March 9th. Robert W. Baird downgraded Energy Transfer LP Unit from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $15.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Monday, March 9th. ValuEngine downgraded Energy Transfer LP Unit from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded Energy Transfer LP Unit from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $18.00 to $6.00 in a research note on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.91.

Energy Transfer LP provides energy-related services in the United States and China. The company owns and operates approximately 9,400 miles of natural gas transportation pipelines and three natural gas storage facilities in Texas; and approximately 12,200 miles of interstate natural gas pipelines. It sells natural gas to electric utilities, independent power plants, local distribution companies, industrial end-users, and other marketing companies.

